KUALA LUMPUR: Friends to Mankind (FTOM), a non-governmental organisation, has been collecting books from the public and opening a number of libraries for the needy.

Due to the good public response, the “Book Effect” project that was launched last Aug 5, has in fact exceeded its targeted collection of 10,000 books, while the six libraries it has set up include the ones at Persatuan Kebajikan Jagaan Sri Sai in Klang, DAR Asnaf Al Fateh in Gombak, Rumah Cahaya Kasih in Kota Damansara, and the latest, at Smart Iqra Knowledge Centre, Gombak.

The organisation’s youth ambassador and project lead, Apshy Vimal (pix), 23, said she was delighted with the 23,000 books received compared to the targeted figure of 10,000 within a year.

“We started this project with 10,000 books (target), then we upped the number to 20,000 and now, our goal is to collect 30,000 books,” she told Bernama.

On the libraries, Apshy said: “For this year, we just focus on Klang Valley and I hope next year, we can extend the effort to other states.”

She is confident that with the encouraging response, FTOM could set up more libraries for those in need.

“This is the first year, if we can do better ... hopefully, we can grow,“ she said.

On the library at the Smart Iqra Knowledge Centre which opens since yesterday, the “Book Effect” project has donated 1,500 books for the children and another 300 books for the teachers.

This school has almost 80 students comprising refugees from Myanmar, Pakistan, Indonesia and some other countries.

The school’s English Language teacher, Habsah Shairudin, 24, said the project provided an opportunity for the child refugees to gain knowledge from the books received as it previously did not have enough reading materials.

“I hope this project could set an example for the young to assist the needy,” she added. — Bernama