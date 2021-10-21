Book on compilation of speeches by Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah unveiled today

KUALA LUMPUR: A book on the compilation of 36 speeches by Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah’, with the title “Siri Titah Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah”, was unveiled today.

It was unveiled by Sultan Nazrin himself at Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) here.

A copy of the book was earlier presented to Sultan Nazrin, who is also Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong, by chairman of DBP board of governors Prof Datuk Seri Dr Awang Sariyan.

The book is divided into four parts, with the first part, containing eight speeches on the royal institution, while the second part has seven speeches on governance.

The third part consists of 15 speeches on Islam and the fourth part has six speeches on society and culture.

According to DBP in a statement issued at the ceremony, the speeches were made by Sultan Nazrin between Aug 9, 2009 and Oct 5, 2016 in his capacity as the Raja Muda of Perak (April 15, 1987- May 28, 2014), Perak IslamicReligious and Malay Customs Council president (July 1, 1997- June 12, 2014), Regent of Perak and since May 29, 2014 as the 35th Sultan of Perak.

Awang, in his speech, said the speeches by Sultan Nazrin contained important messages on various issues for the society to ponder.

He described Sultan Nazrin as a ruler who often expressed the voice of the people from the throne.

Earlier, the book editor, Datuk Seri Mohd Annuar Zaini, who is also a member of the Perak Dewan Negara, moderated a discourse on the book. — Bernama