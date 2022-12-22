Book published to elevate profession, empower youth to be future game changers

KUALA LUMPUR: Women have led the way in establishing a footprint in the public relations (PR) sphere, forging a path for future generations and laying a foundation of values and ethics.

They have motivated 14 trailblazing women to compile a book, Women in Public Relations: Reflections of Pioneer Malaysian Trailblazers, which was launched by Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi recently.

The book’s three editors – senior PR practitioners Prof Dr Kiranjit Kaur, Doris Lim and Dr Shameem Abdul Jalil – decided to compile their experiences in the PR field. They felt it was time to pay tribute to the contributions of women and as a result, 14 authors were chosen to pen their reflections in the book.

Ras Adiba, who is also National News Agency (Bernama) chairman, said the younger generation needs to become more familiar with the importance of PR, so that they are more aware of the consequences of their actions.

Kiranjit, who spent three decades teaching at Universiti Teknologi Mara, said her main purpose was to infuse professionalism in the field by nurturing young minds to meet global standards.

With over 40 years in the PR field, Lim was involved in a broad spectrum of PR jobs, including at Royal Selangor and Ogilvy and Mather. She has also produced documentaries, taught in private colleges and set up her own boutique PR firm.

“The whole idea of this book is to elevate the PR field to a more professional level, with the accreditation of PR practitioners and empowerment of young ones to be game changers in the future.”

As an Institute of Public Relations Malaysia (IPRM) former president, Shameem said lifelong learning and upgrading of skills was important and the way we communicate and the channels we use to do so have changed.

“We must keep up with the changes to remain relevant.”

She has worked in public-listed companies such as Maybank and Kumpulan Guthrie Berhad and also as Public Bank corporate communications director.

Rasilah Hamzah, one of the contributors to the book, said her journey to PR was made possible by her command of the English language, honed in the early years at the Stella Maris School in Cameron Highlands. That put her on the path to developing an outstanding career in PR.

Among other things, Rasilah headed the team that managed the global PR and media relations when Iskandar Malaysia (formerly known as Iskandar Development Region) was launched in 2006.

In the book, tribute is paid to the many doyens of PR, including Datuk Dr Paddy Bowie, Datin Shahreen Kamaluddin (deceased) and Dr Millicent Danker.