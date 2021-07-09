BookDoc enters Malaysia Book of Records

KUALA LUMPUR: BookDoc has made it to the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) for being the largest healthcare network provider in Malaysia.

Its founder and chief executive officer, Datuk Chevy Beh, said BookDoc was extremely proud and honoured to have made history by entering the MBOR for being the largest healthcare network provider.

“We now have over 40,000 verified doctors and healthcare professionals including pharmacists, physiotherapists, dentists and audiologists,” he said in a statement today.

He said patients and BookDoc users could rest assured that all doctors and healthcare professionals listed on BookDoc are authenticated and verified by relevant authorities such as the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Venturing into the company’s growth plan in the following years, Beh said that he planned on getting BookDoc App running with more features.

“Currently, we have Search & Book, ACTIV, Marketplace, Tele- Consult, Events & News, Health Coach, Employee Benefit, Covid-19 Feature especially on IoT (Internet of Things) such as blood pressure monitor, glucose monitor and many others,” he added.

At the moment, Beh said BookDoc team has also been working with the Ministry running one of the vaccination centres in Kuala Lumpur alongside few other contractors, screening about 9,000 people a day.

-Bernama