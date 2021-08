KUALA LUMPUR: BookDoc and Pfizer Malaysia today launched a public awareness digital campaign, “Mental Health for All”, addressing mental health concerns in Malaysia.

BookDoc in a statement today said the campaign aimed to provide resources and encourage help-seeking behaviours and self-care practices, leveraging medical expertise as well as technology to connect with members of the public.

“The campaign will see resources on mental health conditions and management tips provided on BookDoc’s digital platform www.bookdoc.com/health-info/expert-column to promote health mental literacy.

“A self-assessment quiz is also available in the BookDoc app which provides a quick snapshot of a person’s mental health and leads them to seek treatment if they are experiencing mental health symptoms,” the statement said.

Pfizer Malaysia and Brunei country manager, Luksanawan Thangpaibool in the statement said the stressors of life during the Covid-19 pandemic could lead to and even exacerbate underlying mental health conditions.

He said, therefore, the company was delighted to collaborate and ensure crucial services towards mental support are widely available and accessible to serve the needs of Malaysians.

Meanwhile, BookDoc’s founder and chief executive officer, Datuk Chevy Beh said the campaign would help address mental health needs amid the Covid-19 pandemic and combat public stigma associated with mental illness.

Apart from that, according to the statement, people who are encouraged to seek professional help can then leverage BookDoc’s functionality such as the tele-consult to reach out to mental health specialists via live chat, or can even receive mental health support from trained volunteers, anonymously.

“Those who wish to book an in-person consultation with a healthcare professional located near them may do so seamlessly on BookDoc’s platform.

“Separate to this campaign, the Malaysian Mental Health Association (MMHA) provides financial subsidy for people accessing its psychological support services through the generosity of various funders and sponsors,” it said. -Bernama