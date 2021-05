PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) has launched two books – Inspirasi Agropreneur Muda and Lembaran 2020 Agropreneur Muda – to guide and motivate young Malaysian agropreneurs.

The former tells about the positive changes experienced by 130 agropreneurs after they received the Young Agropreneur Grant from 2016 - 2020, while the latter focuses on the efforts of the Unit Agropreneur Muda (UAM) last year to promote programmes in collaboration with MAFI’s departments and agencies.

The books were launched at the same time as the Program My Best Buy Aidilfitri yesterday by Agriculture and Food Industries Minister, Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee.

“These entrepreneurs managed to increase their income through hard work on projects in the agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors, as well as food industries,” a statement from MAFI said today of Inspirasi Agropreneur Muda.

The UAM, on its part, planned various promotional, domestic and foreign market participation programmes, courses as well as project monitoring last year, but it all had to be changed after the government decided to impose the movement control order (MCO) starting March 18, 2020.

“The UAM was affected by it and had to realign to the government’s new norms,” MAFI said.

This being the case, the monitoring and turun padang programmes became known as Jelajah Agropreneur Muda and connected the youth with the top echelon of MAFI, including the minister and deputy minister.

MAFI said the success of the programmes has been recorded in Lembaran 2020 Agropreneur Muda and demonstrates the ministry’s continuous efforts to encourage youth participation in the fields of agriculture and agrofood. — Bernama