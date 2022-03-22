Bookshop staff murder suspect to be charged in court Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR: The key suspect in the murder of a woman whose charred remains were found at a school in Bandar Tun Razak, Cheras, near here, will be charged in the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (March 23).

Cheras district police chief, ACP Muhammad Idzam Jaafar, who confirmed the matter, said that the 34-year-old security guard will be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“The suspect, who is single, has four previous criminal records,” he said when contacted today.

The police have recorded statements of 37 individuals, including the suspect, to assist in the investigation.

On March 12, the media reported that the charred remains of a woman, who worked as a bookstore supervisor, were found, suspected to have been killed and set on fire, in a living skills workshop of a secondary school in Bandar Tun Razak. — Bernama