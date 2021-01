KUALA LUMPUR: With only a month left before the government’s intended Covid-19 vaccine rollout, the Malaysian Health Coalition has called on the government to strengthen public confidence in vaccines.

In a statement issued yesterday, the coalition said there is still much to be done. Urgent attention is needed to boost public confidence since anti-vaccine narratives, conspiracy theories and false information abound on social media and in chat groups.

“The government must engage with all levels of society to rapidly increase public education on vaccines and combat misinformation.

“We urge non-government stakeholders such as the media, academics, businesses, religious authorities and civil society organisations to do their part in ensuring that only evidence-based information on vaccines is published and shared.”

The coalition also urged the government to prioritise the most vulnerable populations and build a long-term vaccine manufacturing capability, Bernama reported.

It said care home residents are among the frailest in the population, therefore, this group must be given priority in the vaccination delivery schedule, along with care home workers as well as other vulnerable populations, including disabled, migrant workers and refugees.

On the long-term vaccine manufacturing capability, it said the government must develop infrastructure for it.

“These are ambitious but achievable goals as Malaysia is already equipped with high calibre human and technological resources. This will reduce reliance on foreign manufacturers.”