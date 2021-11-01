Booster Covid-19 jabs for all MPs from tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Covid-19 booster shots will be given to all MPs from 9.30am tomorrow, Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon (pix) announced today.

Mohd Rashid said he was informed by the Health Ministry (MoH) that it will administer the third dose to all MPs who have completed their second vaccination dose.

He said the priority is for MPs due to the fact that they would often go on the ground to meet many people and this would put them at high risk of getting infected.

“To protect the members of parliament who have the responsibility to meet people on a regular basis and may be at risk of getting the Covid-19 infection, MoH will be giving the booster dose starting tomorrow and the next date will be set later,“ he said.

It will be administered at the Banquet Hall in the Parliament building.

MoH started to administer the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine nationwide last Oct 13 to all Malaysians who have completed their second dose.

“The purpose of administering the booster dose is to ensure that the immunity acquired after receiving the complete dose can be maintained for an optimal period of time, especially against Delta variant infections,“ Mohd Rashid said as he read out the directive by MoH.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with Deepavali celebration on Thursday (Nov 4), the Parliament sitting on Wednesday (Nov 3) will adjourn earlier at 2 pm.

“In conjunction with Deepavali Day which will be celebrated on Thursday, Nov 4, it is proposed that the meeting on Wednesday, Nov 3 be held continuously from 10am to 2pm to enable MPs to return early to their respective areas to celebrate this festival,“ he announced today.

The proposal received majority support through a vote.