Booster dose: Penang urges MOH to provide more information to assure people

BATU KAWAN: The Health Ministry should provide more detailed and clearer information on the dispensing of Covid-19 vaccine booster dose to gain the confidence of members of the public on the initiative.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said this as many senior citizens were still hesitant and confused on whether to receive the booster jab or not.

“According to Penang State Health Department (JKNPP), it was found from the appointments given through MySejahtera, 40 percent did not turn up perhaps there is an issue of confidence or the brand of vaccine which affected the people’s perception of the booster dose.

“Therefore, we hope the Health Minister and government will provide more information and clearer instructions from time to time apart to ease the pressure faced by JKNPP after the efforts to mobilise vaccination centres (which have just been closed) for booster shots. This is a new challenge,” he told reporters after the Cassia Siamea Tree Planting programme here today.

On Oct 18, Penang started administering Covid-19 booster doses to frontliners in stages followed by senior citizens and those in the comorbidity group.

Commenting further, Chow said 26 new private facilities have been listed as additional booster dose centres, to 47 existing facilities in all districts in the state.

“According to statistics in COVIDNOW, about 24,000 booster doses have been dispensed in Penang. It is quite slow...as such there is a need to increase the number of facilities,” he said and added that the Covid-19 situation in Penang is under control. — Bernama