KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s proposal to increase its sugar and buffalo meat imports from India is not solely due to a reported campaign to boycott Malaysian palm oil by the country.

Deputy Primary Industries Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin (pix) said the move is meant to convey Malaysia’s appreciation of the country for being one of its major trading partners.

“It is not entirely because of that (campaigns against Malaysian palm oil in India) but the focus is to get as many partners as we can and of course India is a very important partner for palm oil,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby here today.

He said the ministry will reveal the percentage of increase for sugar and buffalo meat imports from India later.

It was reported yesterday that the Ministry of Primary Industries is looking at importing more raw sugar and buffalo meat from India amid reports that India is considering restricting its imports of Malaysian palm oil following the country’s criticism of India’s actions in Kashmir. — Bernama