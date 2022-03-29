Border reopening: GOF members mobilised to monitor border areas: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the General Operations Force (GOF) have been mobilised to monitor border areas in preparation for the reopening of the country’s borders on April 1.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said focus would be given to border areas along the northen and east coast of the peninsula as well as Sabah and Sarawak.

“GOF members will also be mobilised to monitor border areas in Kota Bharu, Kelantan and Kedah.

“We are ready for any possibility following the reopening of the country’s borders,” he told reporters after the launch of a book titled ‘Jenayah Siber di Malaysia’ at the Defence Service Asia (DSA) 2022 and the National Security (NATSEC) Asia 2022 exhibitions, here, today. — Bernama