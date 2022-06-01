Border reopening: Time to travel, visit relatives in Thailand

PASIR MAS: With the reopening of the Malaysia-Thailand border from today, many people in Kelantan are taking the opportunity to travel across for a holiday and shopping or visit their relatives in the neighbouring country.

Bernama found that at the Rantau Panjang Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex, here, vehicles began moving in and out of the complex from as early as 8 am to enter Thailand or Malaysia.

Jimmi Tiaw, 23, from Pasir Mas, said that he and three family members were going to Golok today in his own car to enjoy the food across the border and shopping.

He said the process of entering Thailand was a breeze as the immigration authority only checked their vaccination status via the MySejahtera application, besides checking their border passes before being allowed entry.

“It had been a routine for my family and I to go to Golok to savour the myriad of food there, besides shopping but this stopped when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country since two years ago.

“But I am so happy now as Malaysians are allowed to cross the border to Thailand from today and to use our own vehicles to get there,” he added.

Trader Muhammad Jusoh, 52, who resides in Kuala Lumpur, said he was taking this opportunity to travel to Narathiwat to visit his three children who had been separated from him since two years ago.

“While there, I also want to renew some documents and sort out my children’s schooling. During the Movement Control Order period, my children had to stay in Narathiwat with their 70-year-old grandmother and I followed up on their developments via phone calls and videos.

“Alhamdulillah (praise be to God), the Malaysian and Thai governments have allowed this border entry. At least, those who have been separated from their family members can meet again and sort out some matters,” he added.

Ang Eik, 72, originally from Waeng, Thailand and resides in Kampung Sakar, here, said he was taking the opportunity to bring back his vehicle, stranded across since two years ago.

“I am grateful that during that period, no charges were imposed on me due to the reprieve given by the Thai government,” he said.

The media had earlier reported that the Kelantan Road Transport Department (JPJ) expected 1,000 private vehicles from Thailand to be crossing the border into Malaysia during the weekend with the reopening of the border between these two countries.

This is mainly through the JPJ Border Control Stations at Rantau Panjang, Pengkalan Kubor and Bukit Bunga. - Bernama