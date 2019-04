KOTA KINABALU: A participant in the Borneo International Marathon died during the event here, this morning.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the participant Bitah Sabenting, from Kota Belud suddenly collapsed and fainted as he was approaching the finishing line at Likas Stadium, at 7.45am.

“The 56-year-old man was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital but was confirmed dead at 8.58am,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said no foul play was detected in the death and the case was classified as sudden death.

The body was later sent to the Queen Elizabeth I Hospital for a post-mortem. — Bernama