Bottle throwing incident: Seven including three women nabbed

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested seven individuals, including three women, suspected of being involved in the case of throwing a glass bottle from a high-rise residential building onto a busy road in the city centre.

Dang Wangi district police chief, ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya, said that the suspects, aged between 21 and 31, were arrested yesterday and today in the Dang Wangi area.

He also said that one of the suspects tested positive for ketamine, and is being investigated under Section 15(1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He added that two of the seven suspects have been remanded for three days, until Tuesday, to assist in the investigation under Sections 268 and 336 of the Penal Code, and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

“Remand applications for five other individuals were rejected, and they will be released,” he said in a statement today.

Noor Dellhan also urged anyone who was affected by the incident to lodge a report at the nearest police station.

In the viral video, a man could be seen swinging an empty liquor bottle, before throwing it from the balcony of a high-rise residential building onto a busy road below.

The incident is believed to have taken place in Jalan Cendana, Kampung Baru, recently. - Bernama