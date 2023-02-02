Bottled cooking oil ceiling prices unchanged for Feb 8-March 7 period

PUTRAJAYA: The maximum retail prices for bottled pure cooking oil will remain unchanged for the Feb 8 to March 7 period, according to the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN).

Cooking oil in one kilogramme (kg) bottles will stay at RM6.90, 2 kg at RM13.30, 3 kg at RM19.60 and 5 kg at RM30.90, in accordance with the prices set under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering (Determination of Maximum Price for Cooking Oil) Order 2023.

“In general, there was a slight increase in crude palm oil prices in January compared to the month before.

“However, based on negotiations held earlier, the government and the industry have agreed to maintain the prices of bottled pure cooking oil for this period,” KPDN said in a statement today.

It said anyone selling cooking oil above the maximum prices could be penalised under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, with an individual liable to be fined up to RM100,000 or jailed not more than three years or both, and a company fined up to RM500,000. - Bernama