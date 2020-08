BUTTERWORTH: A nightclub bouncer was charged in the sessions court here today with the murder of a colleague two weeks ago.

Christopher Wong Khoon Swan, 34, nodded after the charge was read out to him before judge Noor Aini Yusof, sitting as a magistrate.

However, no plea was recorded.

Wong was charged with murdering Lau Weng Heng, 43, at Jalan Dahlia Tiga, Taman Dahlia, here between 5.50am and 6am last July 29.

Deputy public prosecutor Roslina Idris prosecuted, while Wong was unrepresented. — Bernama