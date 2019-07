JOHOR BARU: An 11–year–old boy was killed, while his mother and his two sisters were injured when the Proton Saga they were travelling in was involved in a crash with a bus at KM20 Jalan Johor Bahru–Gelang Patah here yesterday.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the boy, who was seated in front, died from serious head injuries at the Columbia Asia Hospital here at 4.45 pm while receiving treatment.

“Initial investigations found that the crash occurred at about 4.10pm when the Proton Saga heading towards Mutiara Rini from Gelang Patah was turning right at the traffic light before being hit on the left side by the bus travelling from Mutiara Rini towards Gelang Patah,” he said in a statement today.

Dzulkhairi said the boy’s 43–year–old mother and his two sisters aged seven and nine were also sent to the Columbia Asia Hospital, while the 43–year–old bus driver was unhurt.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. –– Bernama