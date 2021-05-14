Boy, 11, loses three fingers in firecracker mishap

KOTA BHARU: An 11-year-old boy lost three fingers on his right hand in a firecracker explosion in Kampung Kedai Buloh here on Wednesday (May 12).

The victim’s aunt Wan Rahimah Wan Noh (pix), 31, said Nor Syam Syah Kimiee Ahama was playing with the firecrackers with her eldest son, Aefan Rasha Adnan, 13, and few friends by the river, about one kilometre from the house at about 1pm.

“During the incident, the victim wanted to see the firecracker that was ignited because he thought it did not explode, but as soon as he approached it, the firecracker exploded, seriously injuring his index, middle and ring fingers.

“One of his friends immediately took him home before the family rushed him to a nearby clinic. The victim was then transferred to Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital for further treatment.

“The victim is reported to be in stable condition,” she told reporters when met at the victim’s home here today.

The incident also went viral on WhatsApp today.

Meanwhile, Nor Syam Syah’s mother, Wan Munirah Wan Noh, 40, when contacted, said she was saddened by the incident which befell her youngest son of three siblings.

“Alhamdullilah (praise to be God), Nor Syam Syah is fine now although he is still shocked by the incident. I would like to advise other children to always be careful when playing with firecrackers to prevent untoward incidents,” she said. —BERNAMA