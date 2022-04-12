Boy, 12, killed in fire that destroyed house in Miri

MIRI: A 12-year-old boy was killed while an elderly man suffered 30 per cent burns on the back of his body in a fire that destroyed a house in Kampung Masjid, Kuala Baram near here this evening.

The boy has been identified as Muhd Ikram Abdullah. His burnt remains were found under a pile of zinc when the fire was finally put out at about 6.12 pm.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre spokesman said the 60-year-old man was among the seven occupants of the house who managed to escape the fire.

“We immediately dispatched a team after receiving an emergency call at 4.59 pm. A team from the Lopeng fire station with 10 personnel and a fire engine were immediately sent to the location,” he said when contacted tonight.

Besides that, eight firemen and one fire engine from the Miri Sentral Rescue and Fire Station were also sent to the location, which was around 35 kilometres from the station,

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. — Bernama