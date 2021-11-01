Boy, 4, allegedly stabbed by mentally ill senior citizen

KUALA LUMPUR: A mentally deranged man in his 80’s was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a four-year-old boy at Jalan Loke Yew here yesterday evening.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said the case occurred at a playground within the compound of a flats at about 5.40pm when the child was with his nine-year-old sister and his grandmother.

He said the boy who suffered stab wounds on the thigh and abdomen was taken to the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital (HUKM) by his family.

He said the child was warded for his injuries and is reported to be in stable condition.

Noor Dellhan said a police team was despatched to the scene soon after police were notified and found the elderly suspect hiding a a flats unit.

He said the man who is a neighbour of the victim was promptly arrested.

Noor Dellhan said checks showed that the man has a medical record for mental illness.

He said the case is being investigated for causing grevious hurt with a weapon under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

Noor Dellhan urged those with information on the case to call Dang Wangi police at 03-2600 2222 or the KL police hotline at 03-21159999.