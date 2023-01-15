Boy, 4, with minor injuries found sitting by roadside in Cheras

KUALA LUMPUR: A boy was found sitting alone at a road junction near the Cheras Utama apartments at Batu 9 in Cheras here, with minor injuries on his body.

Kajang District police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the child, who was about four years old and could not speak the local language, was found by a man at 11.30 pm on Friday (Jan 13).

He said acting on a report, Batu Police Station 9 sent a team to the location and the boy was brought back to the police station where no identification was found on him.

“We did find several injuries on the boy’s body, hands and forehead. We suspect he is not a local citizen because there is no sign (scar) of a vaccine jab on his shoulder,” he said here tonight, adding that the boy was later sent for treatment at the Kajang Hospital.

He said an investigation paper had been opened under Section 31 (1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 because there were elements of child abuse and neglect.

“Anyone with information can contact any police station or investigating officer (IO) Insp Mohd Zaiyaudi Mohd Yaakub directly at 019-5355395,” he said, adding that the child had been taken to the Social Welfare Department in Hulu Langat. - Bernama