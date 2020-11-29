Boy, 5, dies after thrown out of 4th floor apartment

KUALA LUMPUR: A five-year-old boy was found dead after he was believed to have flung out of a fourth floor apartment in Danau Kota, here.

Wangsa Maju Police chief Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail, when contacted, confirmed the incident which occurred this morning and said the police were still investigating the cause of the incident.

“The child’s body was sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for a post-mortem,“ he said, without revealing further details on the tragic incident.

Bernama was made to understand that Wangsa Maju police would issue a statement on the incident. -Bernama