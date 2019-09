JOHOR BARU: A seven-year-old boy was killed shortly after a car crashed into him while he was crossing Jalan Kempas Lama-Seelong, here last night.

North Johor Baru Police Chief ACP Mohd Taib Ahmad said in the 10.40pm hit-and-run-accident, the boy identified as only Ahmad from Kampung Sinaran Baru, Skudai, was heading towards the stalls across the road.

“It is believed that while he was crossing the road, a car coming from the direction of Seelong towards Kempas knocked into him. The driver of the car sped off and the vehicle’s registration number could not be ascertained.

“The victim, a Year One pupil of Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Maju Jaya, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital and was pronounced dead while receiving treatment” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Taib said police are currently investigating the case under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama