Boy among three on motorcycle killed in crash with lorry

JOHOR BAHRU: Three people, including a 10-year-old boy, were killed when their motorcycle was involved in a crash with a lorry in Jalan Persiaran Tanjung, Tampoi here yesterday.

Kempas Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Senior Fire Officer II Wan Nor Affendi Wan Yussoff said following the emergency call at 4.47 pm, 10 personnel went to the scene where the two-vehicle accident involved a Yamaha LC motorcycle and a Mitsubishi Fuso lorry.

“The motorcycle and lorry were said to be heading in the same direction, which was from Jalan Cempaka towards Plaza Angsana.

“The rider of the motorcycle was identified as Mohammad Shahril Abdullah, 38, while riding pillion were Habsah Jailani, 41 and Muhammad Dany Lukman Naim Abdullah, 10, with all confirmed dead on the scene by medical officers while the lorry driver Faizi Mohd Fuad Tan, 30, was unhurt,” he said here today.

Wan Nor Affendi said the bodies of the three victims were handed over to police for further action and the operation ended at 5.50 pm. - Bernama