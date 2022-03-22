Boy attacked by monkey in Dungun

DUNGUN: A seven-year-old boy’s excitement to start school was dashed when attacked by a monkey in an incident in Kampung Baru Kuala Abang here last Sunday.

Muhammad Umar Ziyad Zaharudin was injured on the right arm and left leg in the attack and was sent to Kemaman Hospital for treatment.

His mother, Suzilawati Ismail, 39, said Muhammad Umar Ziyad, who is the younger of two siblings, had been very excited and eager to begin school at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kuala Abang, which opened for the new year session yesterday, and was very disappointed in having to spend the day in hospital.

“According to the doctor, my son would not be able to walk for a month because of the injury. During the period, he will study online through home-based learning and teaching (PdPR).

“Although he is still in trauma, I’m grateful that he is recovering and looks happier today. Possibly, he will be discharged today,” she said when contacted by Bernama today.

In the 6.55 pm incident on Sunday, Suzilawati said she and her two children were at her sister’s house, which is nearby their home, when Muhammad Umar Ziyad left them to go home first.

“Suddenly I heard him (Muhammad Umar Ziyad) screaming for help. Luckilly, my husband was at home and he rescued my son from the monkey,” she said, adding that she had lodged a report on the incident at the Dungun district police headquarters. - Bernama