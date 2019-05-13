Boy dies after being hit by motorcycle while crossing road

PARIT: A 10-year-old boy died after being struck by a motorcycle when crossing a road at Kampung Ekor Lambat here yesterday.

Muhammad Ammar Raziq Azhar, a pupil of Sekolah Kebangsaan Iskandar Shah, suffered severe head injury died while undergoing treatment at Changkat Melintang Hospital at 6.55pm.

Central Perak district police chief Superintendent Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said initial investigations revealed that the accident occurred when a 23-year-old man riding an SYM-type motorcycle was travelling from Parit to Bota.

“As he reaches the location the motorcycle hits the boy who suddenly crossed the road.

“Following the accident, the motorcycle rider sustained slight injuries while the young pedestrian was confirmed dead at Changkat Melintang Hospital,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohamad Zainal said an autopsy showed the victim died after due to severe head injuries.

He said the case was investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama