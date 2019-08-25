Boy dies after falling into pool near quarry

PADANG BESAR: A 12-year-old boy who slipped and fell into a pool near a quarry earlier died at 6pm today at the the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital, Kangar.

Padang Besar district police chief Supt Muhamad Halim Yatim when contacted said the incident occurred at about 3.30pm when the victim, Mohd Shafiq Abdul Halim, 12, was out playing with his three other friends at Kampung Bukit Merah in Beseri here before he slipped and fell into the pool.

“The victims’ friends who witnessed the incident immediately sought help from the villagers,” he said.

Mohd Shafiq was rushed to the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital and confirmed dead at about 6pm while receiving treatment.

Muhamad Halim said preliminary investigations found no criminal element and the victim had slipped and fell into the pool while passing through the quarry. — Bernama