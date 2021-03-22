Boy dies when hit by SUV while cycling in front of house

BUTTERWORTH: A five-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle in front of his house died when hit by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in an incident in Kampung Tok Sani, here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Utara police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said Mohamad Aqil Aimar Ismail sustained serious injuries and was sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital, but died at about 6.05 pm during treatment.

“The incident occurred at about 4.30 pm when a 32 -year -old woman, who was at the wheel of the SUV, was leaving her house, which is near the victim’s house, to go to a madrasah.

“She was turning left to leave her house compound when she heard a loud bang and stopped the vehicle, then got out and found that she had hit the boy. She immediately took the boy, who sustained serious head injury, to the hospital, but he died during treatment,” he said in a statement yesterday.- Bernama