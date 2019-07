KUANTAN: A 13-year-old boy drowned while bathing in Sungai Felda Selancar 3 in Muadzam Shah, Rompin, near here, yesterday.

Rompin district police chief DSP Zainal Omar Mahamud said the body of Mohd Saiful Amri Salahudin was found at about 7pm, at a spot some two kilometres from where he was last seen.

“Mohd Saiful was said to have gone to the river to bathe with his friends before he drowned at 5pm,” he said.

After being alerted of the incident, police, firemen, civil defence personnel and villagers conducted a search and rescue operation. - Bernama