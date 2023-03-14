Boy drowns in Temerloh Hotel swimming pool

KUANTAN: An 11-year-old boy was found drowned in a swimming pool at a hotel in Mentakab, Temerloh yesterday.

Temerloh district police chief ACP Mohd Azhar Mohd Yusoff said in the 4.45 pm incident, the victim, who was an only child, was taken to the swimming pool area by her mother’s 41-year-old boyfriend.

“The victim was said to have disappeared from the sight of her mother’s boyfriend, who was busy checking his phone.

“When the man realised the boy had gone missing, he sought the help of a security guard to look for the victim who was later found unconscious at the bottom of the two-meter-deep swimming pool,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Azhar said the boy was then moved to the poolside where he was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before being rushed to the Mentakab Health Clinic.

“The victim was pronounced dead at the clinic and his body was taken to the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh for a post-mortem,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. - Bernama