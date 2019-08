BEAUFORT: A boy drowned in the river in Kampung Bangkalalak, about 35 km from here, this morning.

The body of Ivan Firdaus Moktar, 12, was found about 50 m from where he was reported missing while bathing in the river.

The Fire and Rescue Department’s Sabah Operations Centre in a statement said that it received an emergency call at 10.51 am before deploying eight personnel to the scene.

“A search and rescue (SAR) operation was conducted with the help of the public to locate the child,” the statement said.

Ivan was pronounced dead by the medical team, and the SAR operation ended at 12.55 pm. — Bernama