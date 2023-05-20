Boy drowns while fishing in Kulai

KULAI: A 14-year-old boy was found drowned while fishing with his friends in a river nearby a fast food restaurant at Jalan Merbau 3, Bandar Putra, here yesterday.

Bandar Baru Kulai fire station operations commander, Senior Fire Officer II Baharuddin Mohd Omar said the victim, identified as Amirul Ikhwan Muhammad Khairul Amin, was confirmed dead at the scene by a medical officer.

“The team carried out the search and rescue mission in the area where Amirul Ikhwan was reported missing using the surface searching technique.

“The victim’s body was later found by firefighters at the spot where he was reported to have drowned at around 5.54 pm,” he said in a statement last night.

Baharuddin said the body was then handed over to the police for further action and the operation ended at 6.31 pm.

He said a distress call about the incident was received at 4.53 pm before a fire rescue tender (FRT) from Bandar Baru Kulai fire station with a strength of six firefighters rushed to the scene. - Bernama