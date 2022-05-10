Boy falls to death from a baby chair in restaurant

JOHOR BAHRU: A two-year-old boy died after falling from a baby chair in a restaurant at Taman Sutera, here yesterday.

Johor Bahru Utara deputy police chief Supt. Fariz Ammar Abdullah said the incident occurred at about 3 pm while the boy was eating at a table with other family members.

The boy, who was at the table in a baby chair, was pushing the table with his foot, causing the chair to flip and him falling with his head hitting the floor, he said in a statement today.

He said the boy’s father then took his son to a private clinic, which then advised him to bring the boy to a hospital due to the child’s condition which was reported to be serious.

The father then took the son to a private hospital in Iskandar Puteri, where a medical officer there pronounced the child dead, he said, adding that the boy’s remains were then sent to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital for post mortem to determine the actual cause of death.

Police classified the case as sudden death. - Bernama