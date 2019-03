BUKIT MERTAJAM: A mentally-challenged boy fell to his death from the fourth floor of a flat in Taman Limau Manis, here today.

Seberang Perai Tengah Police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the body of S. Raajveer, nine, was found at about 9.20am on the ground floor of the flat, where he lived with his two younger siblings, parents and aunt.

“The victim fell after he climbed out of the kitchen window which has no outdoor grills,” he said.

The body was sent to the Seberang Jaya Hospital. — Bernama