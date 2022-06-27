Boy feared drowned at Pantai Bersih

BUTTERWORTH: An 11-year-old boy is feared to have drowned while bathing at Pantai Bersih here today.

A Penang Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said they received information on the incident involving Muhammad Mikhaeil Muqmin Abdullah at 5.45 pm, before mobilising a team of firemen to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team was informed that the boy was bathing with his friends at the beach before being swept away by waves. An angler tried to save him but failed due to strong currents,” he said when contacted.

He said the search and rescue operation, carried out with the assistance of the Water Rescue Unit, was halted at 7.30 pm as it was getting dark but would be resumed tomorrow morning. — Bernama