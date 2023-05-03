Boy feared drowned while trying to save nephew

BACHOK: A 12-year-old boy is feared to have drowned while trying to save his nephew at Pantai Kemayang here, this morning.

Bachok district police chief Superintendent Mohamad Ismail Jamaluddin said in the 8 am incident, the victim, Ahmad Fadhlullah Mohamad, went missing after trying to save his nephew, Muhammad Nabil Irfan Ismail Mokhtar, 11, who slipped from the concrete embankment.

“The incident occurred when Muhammad Nabil was believed to have slipped and fallen into the sea and upon seeing the situation, Ahmad Fadhlullah and his sister Nurul Afiqah, 19, jumped into the water to save the victim.

“However, Muhammad Nabil was finally rescued but Ahmad Fadhlullah was lost in the big waves,” he said when contacted, today.

He said search and rescue efforts were still being carried out with the help of personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the Civil Defence Force (APM). - Bernama