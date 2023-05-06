Boy hurt after impaling himself on house fence

SHAH ALAM: A twelve-year-old boy had to suffer in pain for around 20 minutes after he impaled himself on the fence of his family home in Taman Seri, Sungai Besar this evening.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said firefighters rushed to the location of the incident after receiving a distress call at 6.25 pm.

“A total of 10 firefighters from the Sungai Besar Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the scene to find the boy still stuck at the fence and that his buttocks had been impaled by wire fencing as deep as six inches (15 centimetres).

“They acted immediately to extricate the boy and he was taken by an ambulance to Tengku Ampuan Jemaah Hospital in Sabak Bernam for further treatment,” he said in a statement tonight.

He added that the victim’s mother was not home when the incident occurred and that neighbours had realised what happened.

“The neighbour did say that the boy was seen always playing around the fence,” he said.-Bernama