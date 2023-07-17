Boy Iman, company manager to send representation to drop charge

KUALA LUMPUR: Actor and producer Boy Iman and a company manager charged with cheating a woman in connection with the sale of a booth space at Hooray X Fest Raya festival will submit a representation to drop the charge.

Lawyer Johan Ariff Salim Khan, representing Boy Iman, whose real name is Noruliman A Rahman, 43, and Nor Azmi Jantan, 49, informed the court that the defence would file the representation soon.

He said this when the case came up for mention before Magistrate Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim here today.

Meanwhile, lawyer Muhamad Izhar Azmi representing Norazah Sahud and Norzana Rapie @ Rafie, both 51, who are also facing the same charge, said the defence had submitted a representation to the prosecution on July 13 regarding the charge.

The court then fixed Aug 28 for mention of the case.

On April 25, Boy Iman and the three individuals pleaded not guilty to the charge of cheating Siti Wardina Basir by inducing her to hand over RM1,500 in the sale or site rental of a booth at Hooray X Fest Raya event at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur at 2.34 am on April 19.

The charge, under Section 420 of the Penal Code, read with Section 34 of the same law, provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years and whipping, and a fine, upon conviction. - Bernama