Boy Iman, three others claim trial to cheating woman

KUALA LUMPUR: Actor and producer Boy Iman is among four individuals charged in the Magistrate’s Court today for cheating a woman in connection with the sale of a booth space at Hooray X Fest Raya festival.

Boy Iman, whose real name is Noruliman A Rahman, 43, Nor Azmi Jantan, 49, Norazah Sahud, and Norzana Rapie @ Rafie, both 51, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to them before Magistrate Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim.

The four are alleged to have cheated Siti Wardina Basir by inducing her to hand over RM1,500 in the sale or site rental of a booth at Hooray X Fest Raya event at World Trade Centre (WTC) Kuala Lumpur at 2.34 am on April 19.

The charge, under Section 420 of the Penal Code, read with Section 34 of the same code, provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years and whipping, and a fine, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Noraisyah Mohamed Zanyuin proposed RM5,000 bail for each accused, however lawyer Mohamad Syakir Mohamad Fawzi, who represented Boy Iman and Nor Azmi, and lawyer Ernest Azad, who represented the other two accused, sought to have the sum reduced.

Noorelynna Hanim set bail at RM3,000 with one surety for each of them, ordered the accused to surrender their passport to the court, and fixed June 13 for mention of the case. - Bernama