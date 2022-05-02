Boy killed after being hit by motorcycle while crossing road

ALOR SETAR: A nine-year-old boy was killed after he was hit by a motorcycle while crossing a road at Batu 9, Kota Sarang Semut, near here today.

Kota Setar district police chief ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said the victim, Muhammad Syafiq Haikal Sahfiee, a student of Sekolah Kebangsaan Haji Hassan Itam, Simpang Empat, died at the scene when he was hit at around 1 pm.

“Investigations revealed that a 22-year-old food stall helper was on his Yamaha Y15 motorcycle heading from Kota Sarang Semut to Simpang Empat while the victim was crossing the road from right to left. The victim crossed suddenly into the path of the motorcycle, which failed to avoid him, leading to the crash,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Shukri said the boy’s body was sent to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital here for an autopsy, adding that the rider also received further treatment there.

Meanwhile in KANGAR, a woman, 33, was killed while her husband, 33, and daugther, four, were injured when their car skidded and rammed into a tree at Jalan Dato Ali, Kuala Perlis this morning.

Kangar district police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said the woman, identified as Mira Azira Mohamad, died at the spot during the 7.15 am incident. Her husband, Nor Radzuan Abd Rahman, and their daughter, Rabiatul Adawiyah Nor Radzuan, were sent to Tuanku Fauziah Hopsital in Kangar for treatment.

Preliminary investigations revealed there were no brake marks at the location of the incident and that the weather was fine, with dry road conditions, he added.

- Bernama