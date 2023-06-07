Boy missing, feared drowned in Sungai Batang Kali

KUALA LUMPUR: A seven-year-old boy is missing and feared drowned after he is believed to have fallen into Sungai Batang Kali near Desa Alam Ria, Hulu Selangor, here yesterday.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said the victim was identified as Ahmad Ammar Akhtar Tajul Azwa.

He said the department was alerted of the incident at 7.15 pm.

“The search operation was carried out by rescue personnel using the water surface searching technique about one kilometre from the area where the victim was believed to have fallen,” he said in a statement last night.

Wan Md Razali said the search and rescue operation was suspended at 11.30 pm and would resume this morning (July 6).