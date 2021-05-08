Boy’s hand crushed after being caught in sugar cane juice press

JASIN: A 10-year-old boy suffered injuries to his fingers and wrist after his hand got caught in a sugar cane juice press in Taman Serkam Jaya, here, last night.

The boy was helping his father at their sugar cane juice stall at the area’s Ramadan bazaar when the incident occurred at around 7.45pm.

Merlimau Fire and Rescue station chief Asst Supt Mohamad Faisal Fuad said they received an emergency call at 7.49pm and reached the scene eight minutes later.

“As soon as they arrived at the scene, the firefighters began extricating the victim’s left hand from the press, which took around 15 minutes.

“The boy’s left hand was successfully extricated before he was handed to the ambulance staff for further action and the operation ended at 8.12pm,” he said. -Bernama