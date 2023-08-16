Boy seriously injured after being impaled by bamboo pole

GUA MUSANG: A boy was seriously injured after being pierced by a bamboo used as a party flag pole in an accident at KM 29 Jalan Gua Musang-Jeli here last night.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the incident happened when the victim, a form one student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tengku Bendahara here, was riding a motorcycle to go fishing at about 9.30 pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the victim hit the back of a bamboo pole-laden 4WD vehicle that was parked on the Setelu Island Bridge.

“Due to the impact, a two-metre-long bamboo stick was impaled into the victim’s stomach,” he said in a statement today.

Sik said the victim was taken by the public to Gua Musang Hospital for treatment.

“Investigation found that the 4WD vehicle was parked on the bridge because the owner was working to remove political party flags near the scene.

“Road users are reminded to be more careful when carrying out works on the road by providing sufficient signals for other users,” he said.

Sik said the case was investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama