KUALA LUMPUR: A plumber was sentenced to five years’ jail by the Ampang sessions court today after he pleaded guilty to two charges abusing his three-year-old stepson to the extent of causing the child’s death, last year.

Judge Azrul Darus sentenced the accused, Khairul Izaini Khairuddin, 32, also known as ‘Boy Tiger’, to five years’ jail on each charge, and ordered the sentences to run concurrently from the date of his arrest, Nov 12, 2018.

On the first and second charge, as a person with custody over the child, the accused was alleged to have abused his stepson at two different houses in Lorong Permai 2, Kampung Indah Permai and in Persiaran Saujana, Taman Ampang Saujana, between August 2017 and November 2018.

Both charges were made under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years or a fine not exceeding RM50,000, upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Nadiah Malek Fauzi asked for a heavy sentence on the accused as a deterrent and to consider public interest.

“A guilty plea does not entitle the accused a light sentence as the offence was serious. During the incident, he was sane and aware, and knew that he was responsible and been entrusted to care for the child but did otherwise,” she said, adding that the accused had a previous record of theft, robbery and drug abuse.

The accused, who was unrepresented, pleaded for a lenient sentence as he is the family’s sole breadwinner, has three young children while his wife is not working.

Last Nov 22, after the accused pleaded guilty to the charges, the sentence was deferred as he was sent to Hospital Bahagia in Ulu Kinta, Perak for mental examination and treatment for 30 days after claiming that he had schizophrenia from a young age.

However, the hospital’s medical report on him stated that he was sane and conscious of his actions during the incidents.

Also present in court today was the accused’s wife, the victim’s mother, who was in tears throughout the court proceeding.

Besides abuse, the accused was also charged with murder by causing the victim’s death at a house in Jalan Bukit Indah 5, Taman Bukit Indah, Ampang, at 11am on Nov 8, last year. The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code carries the mandatory death sentence, if convicted.

The case has been transferred to the Shah Alam High Court for hearing.

According to the facts of the case, the victim was confirmed by a medical officer, to have died 30 minutes after being sent to Ampang Hospital in an unconscious state by the accused and the child’s mother.

According to the medical report, there were bruises on the child’s face, abdomen, chest and back, while the X-ray showed a fracture on the back of his head.

The physical abuse incidents reportedly were witnessed by the child’s mother. - Bernama