KOTA TINGGI: A slow learner teenage boy was found drowned after he slipped and fell into Sungai Telor while fishing this morning.

The victim, Muizzudin M. Nasir, 18 was fishing with his friend, Muhammad Haikal Iskandar when the incident occurred at 11.26am.

Johor Fire and Rescue Department assistant district head Mohd Norahpandi Samsudin said it was learnt that the victim, a disabled person card holder, suddenly slipped and fell into the river.

“This prompted Muhammad Haikal to jump into the river to save the victim. The search and rescue operation was carried out using surface search method with two boats within 500 metres from the location the victim fell.

“The Water Rescue Unit (PPDA) searched the surface of the water using ropes and assisted by villagers to look for the boys at the river bank,” he said when met at the scene today.

The divers found the body of Miuzzuddin in the riverbed at 3.05pm, about 50 metres from where he fell into the river. The body then sent to Kota Tinggi Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Haikal was rescued by villagers. His father, Halim Amier said he was informed about the incident by a friend’s mother.

“I was told that Muizzuddin slipped, and my son jumped into the river trying to save his friend but both got swept away. Thank god, my son is alive and resting at home.

“He is slightly traumatised over the incident,” he said, adding it was normal for his son and other children to fish at the river. — Bernama