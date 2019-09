PUTRAJAYA: The Cabinet today agreed that the move to boycott goods made by non-Muslims in the country is very inappropriate.

A Cabinet statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Department said this stand was reached at the weekly Cabinet meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (pix) today.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was away overseas on an official visit.

The Cabinet rejected the narrow thinking and stand based on racial sentiments being promoted by those behind the boycott, saying it can jeopardise harmony and the country’s well-being.

“Instead the people are urged to support the campaign to buy Malaysia-made products because it will bring good to the country,” said the statement.

Of late certain quarters have been conducting a campaign in social media asking Muslims to boycott products made by non-Muslims.

Dr Mahathir had earlier said the boycott reflected the shallow thinking of those behind it and that such a movement would not have a major impact and instead would only create anger. — Bernama