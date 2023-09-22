Boydguard nabbed for impersonating policeman

KUALA LUMPUR: A bodyguard from a security firm was arrested for allegedly impersonating as a police officer at a residential area in Bandar Sungai Long, Kajang on Wednesday.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the arrest was made after the victim, a 46-year-old security guard in the residential area, reported to police that he had been threatened with a gun by the suspect.

“In the incident at 10.30 pm, the victim demanded identification from the suspect who wanted to enter the residential area to meet his girlfriend, but the suspect refused to cooperate.

“Instead, the suspect introduced himself as a police officer. When the security guard refused to believe this, the suspect displayed a gun. Concerned for his safety, the guard allowed the suspect to enter the residential area,” he said in a statement today

After the incident, Mohd Zaid said police arrested a 26-year-old man and seized a gun with 10 live bullets.

He said a verification revealed that the suspect has a permit to carry and use arms and ammunition because he was assigned to a security company but was not a police officer.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect has no criminal record and tested negative for drugs,” he said.

The suspect has been remanded for four days until Sept 25 to facilitate investigation under Sections 506 and 170 of the Penal Code, Section 8 (a) of the Arms Act 1960 and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955. -Bernama