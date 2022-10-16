Boyfriend nabbed as suspect in woman’s murder in Ipoh

IPOH: Police arrested a local man suspected of being involved in the murder of a woman, whose was found decomposed, at the traffic light junction in Jalan Tambun, Ipoh, on Oct 10.

Perak police chief, Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the 24-year-old man, who is also the victim’s boyfriend, was detained along with several case items in a house at Taman Bersatu, Simpang Pulai, near here, last Thursday.

“The case was reclassified as murder and is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code after the post-mortem report revealed that the cause of death was strangulation.

“We believe that with his arrest, the case has been solved,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Yusri said upon completion of the investigation, the case would be referred to the Perak Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office for the proposed charge.

The media previously reported that police discovered the woman’s body in a bush after receiving a call at 5.25 am on a vehicle that crashed near a drain.

Mohd Yusri said when police arrived at the scene, they found the decomposed body in the bush about two metres from where the Proton Iswara aeroback car, which was driven by a man, had crashed. - Bernama