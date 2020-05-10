BPN appeal period extended to May 31: PM Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The period for appeals for Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) aid has been extended to May 31, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced.

He said apart from sending an appeal through email, applicants whose applications were rejected can go to any Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) counter to make the appeal, starting tomorrow.

“In the states that observe public holiday tomorrow, the applicants can start going to LHDN counters on Tuesday, May 12.

“I can’t promise that all appeals will be approved, but appeals that are reasonable and meet the requirements, InsyaAllah will be approved,” he said in his Special Message aired over national television today.

The Prime Minister said the decision to extend the period was made after taking into consideration the many complaints from the people whose applications were rejected for various reasons, including for incomplete information in their applications.

He said some applications were rejected because records showed that the applicants’ income exceeded the eligibility criteria, but they had recently lost their job and source of income.

“Some of the applications were from students who have already received BPN aid in the student category. So, their applications for the aid in the single category were rejected. These are among the reasons the applications were rejected,” he said.

Muhyiddin said that, as of yesterday, the government had approved 2.3 million applications for BPN aid, including new applications and appeals, involving an allocation of RM1.7 billion.

With the approval, the BPN aid recipients now numbered 10.6 million with disbursements of RM11 billion so far, he added. - Bernama